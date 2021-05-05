 Skip to main content
Dunkin' might be opening Hartsville location
Dunkin' might be opening Hartsville location

Dunkin'

The building being constructed off of South Fourth Street in Hartsville might be a Dunkin’.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A Dunkin’ may be coming to Hartsville.

A deed filed with the office of Darlington County Clerk of Court Scott Suggs indicates that the owner of a property located next to the car wash being built plans to use the property for a Dunkin’ store.

The deed indicates that the property owner has agreed to open the store within one year of the property closing date of mid-summer.

Information about the store is not listed on the Dunkin’ website.

Dunkin’ was founded in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts. It currently has more than 12,000 locations in more than 40 counties.

The closest locations to Hartsville are in Florence and Bishopville. The store’s products include doughnuts, munchkins, and coffee.

