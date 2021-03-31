Durant Children’s Center to host annual Bunny Hop

HARTSVILLE — The Durant Children’s Fourth Judicial Circuit Satellite Center is hosting its annual Bunny Hop from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

This year’s event will be drive-through and will kick off the beginning of April’s Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Located directly beside the Durant Center is the Hartsville Free Medical Clinic, visitors will enter through the Clinic’s parking lot on N. Ninth Street in Hartsville, and from there be directed through to Durant’s parking lot and exit on West Carolina Avenue. Staff will be onsite to direct visitors and pass out goody bags to children. A guest Easter Bunny will be there to wave to children and wish everyone a Happy Easter.

The Durant Center in Hartsville serves the Fourth Judicial Circuit, a division of the South Carolina judicial system that provides child advocacy care to the counties of Chesterfield, Marlboro, Darlington and Dillon. The Durant Children’s Fourth Judicial Circuit Satellite Center was recently awarded re-accreditation by National Children’s Alliance, which is the highest level of membership with National Children’s Alliance and denotes excellence in service provision.