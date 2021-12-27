HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Eighth Annual Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County is Jan. 27 at the Center Theater, beginning at 7 p.m.
Two of the dance couples are celebrity dancer Alex Rogers and her professional partner Marlin Ketter and celebrity dancer Will Floyd and his professional partner Tracee Auman.
Rogers and Ketter will dance hip hop to the theme, Britney Spears. The dance will be choreographed by Brenda Cranford.
Rogers is a native of Savoy, Illinois, and currently lives in Hartsville. Sonoco Products Company brought her to Hartsville, and she has worked in various roles in her career the last eight years. Currently, she is a global project leader and HR business partner. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her fiancé and fur babies, Vivvi, Lottie, and Cecil. Rogers said she is absolutely thrilled to be dancing to support such an important organization in the Hartsville community.
Ketter is a native of Hartsville and is the band director at Hartsville Middle School and the assistant director at Hartsville High School. He was named the 2020 South Carolina Music Educators Association Outstanding Young Educator, and is a former Teacher of the Year.
Ketter is a graduate of Coker College, where he graduated Cum Laude in May 2012, as well as, North Greenville University with a Master’s in music education in December 2016.
He is active in the community and in the state of South Carolina, including conducting the Eastern District Middle School Honor Band in January of 2016, comprised of 6th-8th graders from the eastern part of South Carolina. He also conducted the Middle School Region 5 Alternate Band in February of 2017 in Charleston.
Floyd and Auman will dance hip hop to the theme of Will Smith, choreographed by Auman.
A Hartsville resident of nearly 20 years, Floyd said he is elated to join this year’s DWTS cast. He is the owner and operator of Galloway Autoglass, which allows him to be present and involved in the community by sponsoring youth recreation teams. He and his wife, Shannon, and their son, Boots, enjoy anything outdoors, especially if it involves the lake or Clemson Football.
Auman is the dance educator and IB dance teacher at Hartsville High School. As a Red Fox alumnus, she enjoys giving back to the community and passing the love of dance on to the current Red Foxes.
She is also entering her 14th year as an instructor at Brenda Cranford School of Dance. This is the 5th year she will be a part of DWTS of Darlington County. Auman said she is honored to continue to help such a worthy cause in our community. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her husband, Donnie, and her daughter, Carmen.