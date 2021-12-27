Eighth Annual Dancing with the Stars of Darlington County is Jan. 27

He is active in the community and in the state of South Carolina, including conducting the Eastern District Middle School Honor Band in January of 2016, comprised of 6th-8th graders from the eastern part of South Carolina. He also conducted the Middle School Region 5 Alternate Band in February of 2017 in Charleston.

Floyd and Auman will dance hip hop to the theme of Will Smith, choreographed by Auman.

A Hartsville resident of nearly 20 years, Floyd said he is elated to join this year’s DWTS cast. He is the owner and operator of Galloway Autoglass, which allows him to be present and involved in the community by sponsoring youth recreation teams. He and his wife, Shannon, and their son, Boots, enjoy anything outdoors, especially if it involves the lake or Clemson Football.

Auman is the dance educator and IB dance teacher at Hartsville High School. As a Red Fox alumnus, she enjoys giving back to the community and passing the love of dance on to the current Red Foxes.