Emory Waters writes book about the African-American community in Hartsville

“Mr. Waters has done an outstanding job chronicling his views of ‘The African American Experience’ of growing up in Hartsville,” said Andrea Steen, Hartsville Museum manager.

The book is now available at the museum.

“We’re grateful for this historical perspective (the first of its kind) which will help us interpret and preserve the history of Hartsville’s Black community,” she said. “This book will also help the museum with future projects and provide community members with a new appreciation for history. We hope this book will inspire others to share their stories and images about life in Hartsville in an effort to help preserve this rich culture.”

Waters said children growing up today and attending Hartsville High School have no idea about the world their grandparents lived in or about the school they attended — Butler High School. Waters, who is in his 70s, said he grew up in a community that included a school, barber and beauty shops, neighborhood stores, gas stations, night spots and other businesses.

He said they had all they needed in their own community, along Sixth Street and the adjoining neighborhood.