Fagan, June brothers honored at 100th annual meeting of the chamber

McCain said that each year since the first award was presented to Mrs. David R. Coker in 1940, “the Rotary Club of Hartsville has sought to recognize with honor a citizen who has contributed to our community in a way that makes it a better place to live.”

“This year’s recipient is one of the most committed servants to our community,” McCain said. “She works tirelessly all day, all week, all year long. She helps families find the resources they need — whether it be shoes, glasses, fans, clothes, food or money for bills. It is not unusual to find her at Walmart on a Sunday afternoon buying shoes for a child in need, or finding a sponsor to help pay for glasses for a child who cannot see, or securing financial help for a family who cannot pay their electric bill. Many times, she has spent her Friday afternoons in an emergency room with a sick child that is not her own. And she does these acts of kindness after hours and in a kind and gentle manner. She doesn’t seek praise nor does she complain.”