Farmers Market returns to downtown on Saturday

HARTSVILLE – The Farmers Market will be coming back to downtown Hartsville on Saturday for the first market of 2021.

The market is held on the 100 block of East Carolina Avenue on the second Saturday of each month from April through December.

The street will be closed and vendors will take to the street selling homemade or homegrown goods.

“We will have over 20 farm and artisan vendors for our first market of the season,” said Lauren Baker, director of tourism and recreation with the city of Hartsville. “Our downtown shops will also be open for plenty of local shopping opportunities. This is always a great day to be in Downtown Hartsville as the streets come alive.”

For the family-friendly and pet-friendly event, Baker said they have even added water bowls for their furry friends.

“Saturday’s weather is set to be absolutely perfect,” Baker said. “We know the sun will be shining on Downtown Hartsville, so we invite the community to come out.”

This is an outdoor event that provides plenty of opportunities for social distancing.

“The Vitamin D from the sun will surely be good for our souls as we shop in the open air,” Baker said.