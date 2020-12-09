FDTC grants provide services to students

FDTC’s Corporate and Workforce Development division received a $90,500 Apprenticeships Carolina Expansion Grant that features flow through funds, which were awarded to the South Carolina Technical College System from the U.S. Department of Labor. Funds will be used to pay tuition and fees for students in Registered Apprenticeships that combine coursework with paid on the job training. For example, funds from the grant trained and placed 14 students through McLeod Health’s registered Medical Surgical Technician (MST) program. The MST students earned their national Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) credential, along with 20 hours of advanced skills training. Upon completion, students immediately went to work at McLeod Health, as Medical Surgical Technicians, caring for patients.

FDTC recently became a participant in the U.S. Department of Education’s Project Success. The purpose of Project Success is to help students stay in college and earn credentials leading to jobs. Project Success services will be available to all students at FDTC starting in the Spring 2021 semester. Services include an online platform where students can use money management tools and resources. Another resource for students is a career exploration tool, which helps students understand their interests and capabilities and choose college majors based on that knowledge.

For more information on grant funding at FDTC, contact the Office of Institutional Grants by emailing Jennifer.Mabry@fdtc.edu or calling 843-661-8129.