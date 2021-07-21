Florence and Hartsville chambers partner to present Grassroots Tour

FLORENCE – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce will host the 2021 S.C. Chamber Grassroots Tour Luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the SiMT Center, located at 1951 Pisgah Road in Florence.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and the program will begin at noon. Bob Morgan, president/chief executive officer of the S.C. Chamber of Commerce, will lead the program discussion and legislative review.

Each year, the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce partners with regional chambers of commerce throughout South Carolina to present the Chamber’s Alliance Grassroots Tour along with a legislative update.

The interactive luncheon offers the state and local chambers to hear from local business and industries on the issues they are faced with in today’s business environment. The feedback received will help shape the state Chamber’s 2022 Competitiveness Agenda and set the Chamber’s priorities for the next legislative session.