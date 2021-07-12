Florence and Hartsville chambers partner to present Grassroots Tour

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce will host the 2021 S.C. Chamber Grassroots Tour Luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at the SiMT Center, located at 1951 Pisgah Road in Florence.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. and the program will begin at noon. Bob Morgan, president/chief executive officer of the S.C. Chamber of Commerce, will lead the program discussion and legislative review.
Each year, the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce partners with regional chambers of commerce throughout South Carolina to present the Chamber’s Alliance Grassroots Tour along with a legislative update.
The interactive luncheon offers the state and local chambers to hear from local business and industries on the issues they are faced with in today’s business environment. The feedback received will help shape the state Chamber’s 2022 Competitiveness Agenda and set the Chamber’s priorities for the next legislative session.
“It’s been an exhausting 18 months for business and industry,” said Mike Miller, president of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce. "So much has changed regarding priorities in legislation and regulation. The luncheon is an opportunity for our local business leaders to offer valuable input to the S.C. Chamber, and then they can incorporate those thoughts into their 2022 Legislative Agenda. We hope our business leaders take advantage of the opportunity,”
Murphy Monk, president of the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce, said, “We are so fortunate to be able to gather together after such a treacherous year and a half and celebrate the triumphs of our business community and all that was accomplished, while also turning our sights to 2022. Coming together to hear from the S.C. Chamber’s new CEO, Bob Morgan, and making sure Darlington and Florence counties can have their voices heard in the planning process of the next year’s legislative priorities is crucial.”
The Grassroots Tour Luncheon is made possible with support from SiMT and Sonoco. To attend the event, register at florencescchamber.com/events/2021-Grassroots-Luncheon-1301/details