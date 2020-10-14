Florence County nearing 200 coronavirus deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Although 54 new coronavirus cases and 10 probable cases were reported Wednesday in Pee Dee counties, only one death was reported in the region.

The death was that of an elderly person in Florence County.

Statewide, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 700 new confirmed cases and 81 new probable cases, 17 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina to 153,729, probable cases to 6,080, confirmed deaths to 3,387, and probable deaths to 206.

In the Pee Dee, 54 cases and 10 probable cases were reported, including 22 cases and three probable cases in Florence County, nine cases in Williamsburg County, eight cases in Dillon and Marion counties, four cases in Darlington County and three cases in Marlboro County.

Florence County now has had 5,064 cases, plus 195 probable cases, and 197 deaths, plus two probable deaths.

Darlington County has had 2,024 cases (262 probable cases).

Williamsburg County has had 1,231 cases (143 probable cases).

Dillon County has had 1,171 cases (55 probable cases).