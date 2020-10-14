Florence County nearing 200 coronavirus deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Although 54 new coronavirus cases and 10 probable cases were reported Wednesday in Pee Dee counties, only one death was reported in the region.
The death was that of an elderly person in Florence County.
Statewide, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 700 new confirmed cases and 81 new probable cases, 17 additional confirmed deaths and one new probable death.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina to 153,729, probable cases to 6,080, confirmed deaths to 3,387, and probable deaths to 206.
In the Pee Dee, 54 cases and 10 probable cases were reported, including 22 cases and three probable cases in Florence County, nine cases in Williamsburg County, eight cases in Dillon and Marion counties, four cases in Darlington County and three cases in Marlboro County.
Florence County now has had 5,064 cases, plus 195 probable cases, and 197 deaths, plus two probable deaths.
Support Local Journalism
Darlington County has had 2,024 cases (262 probable cases).
Williamsburg County has had 1,231 cases (143 probable cases).
Dillon County has had 1,171 cases (55 probable cases).
Marlboro County has had 978 cases (48 probable cases).
Marion County has had 973 cases (51 probable cases).
There are 105 mobile testing events scheduled through Dec. 2, and there are 299 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Tuesday, a total of 1,674,133 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,310 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 11.1%.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.