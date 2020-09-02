 Skip to main content
Florence County reports 4 more coronavirus deaths
Florence County reports 4 more coronavirus deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Four more coronavirus deaths and 38 new cases (36 confirmed) in Florence County were announced Wednesday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

This brings the total number of deaths in Florence County to 156, plus one probable death. The deaths reported Wednesday included one middle-aged person. The county has had 4,323 cases, plus 37 probable cases.

Statewide on Wednesday, DHEC announced 601 new confirmed cases and 45 new probable cases, 26 additional confirmed deaths and 11 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 118,699, probable cases to 1,804, confirmed deaths to 2,652 and probable deaths to 142.

Elsewhere in the Pee Dee, only 22 cases, 10 probable cases and no deaths were reported Wednesday. Darlington reported three cases and nine probable cases. Marlboro County reported 12 confirmed cases, followed by Williamsburg County (four cases and one probable case), Dillon County (two cases) and Marion County (one case).

DHEC has 240 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 17. There are 236 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,023,083 tests had been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.

The total number of individual test results reported Tuesday to DHEC statewide was 3,063 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 19.6%.

