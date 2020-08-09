Florence County’s coronavirus death toll rises to 114

COLUMBIA, S.C. – On a day when South Carolina climbed close to 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,000 deaths, Florence County again reported the most confirmed or probable deaths of any county in the state.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,011 new confirmed cases and seven new probable cases on Sunday, plus 18 additional confirmed deaths and seven new probable deaths.
This brings the statewide total number of confirmed cases to 99,713, probable cases to 722, confirmed deaths to 1,949 and probable deaths to 82.
Florence reported three deaths: two confirmed and one probable. All of the deaths involved elderly people.
No other deaths were reported Sunday in the Pee Dee.
Florence County now has had 3,431 cases and 114 deaths. The deaths rank fifth in the state behind Greenville (198), Charleston (183), Richland (149) and Horry (148) counties.
Darlington County reported 30 new cases Sunday, bringing its total to 1,292.
As of Saturday, a total of 843,241 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported Saturday to DHEC statewide was 7,853 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 12.9%.
As part of its ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 126 mobile testing events scheduled through Sept. 29 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
As of Sunday morning, 2,269 inpatient beds are available and 8,157 are in use, which is a 78.24% statewide inpatient bed utilization rate. Of the 8,157 inpatient beds currently used, 1,378 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. Of the 1,585 ventilators, 547 are in use and 219 of those are COVID-19 patients.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.