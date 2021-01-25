 Skip to main content
Florence County Sheriff's Office sends officers to Darlington detention center
Florence County Sheriff's Office sends officers to Darlington detention center

Campbell Detention Center

The W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center visitor's parking lot was mostly empty Monday morning.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County Sheriff's Office received a helping hand Sunday from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. 

Maj. Michael Nunn, general counsel and public information officer of the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said Monday afternoon that four Florence County detention center officers were sent Sunday to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center for one shift because of COVID-19 issues with the Darlington County officers that staff the facility. 

He added that the officers were sent by Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye at the request of Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr.

Hudson said the sheriff's office was like several in the state that needed help during the pandemic. He also said he thanked Florence County and other surrounding sheriff's offices for their help. 

"This COVID is nothing to play with," Hudson said. "We take it very seriously. I, myself, lost three close friends to it last week."

He added that the goal of requesting assistance was to make sure that  officers and inmates were safe during the pandemic. 

Nunn also said that there are no current requests from anyone for any Florence County officers in the future and that the sheriff's office wants to try and help during the trying times of COVID-19. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

