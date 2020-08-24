Florence County surpasses 4,000 coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. – With 37 new confirmed cases of coronavirus announced Monday, Florence County surpassed 4,000 total cases.
Florence County now has had a total of 4,027 cases, plus 25 probable cases.
The county’s death total rose to 141 on Monday with one additional death in an elderly person reported. Florence County has had two probable deaths.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 543 new confirmed cases Monday and 19 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, plus seven additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths. Four of the deaths were reported in Anderson County.
This brings the statewide total number of confirmed cases to 111,202, probable cases to 1,349, confirmed deaths to 2,387 and probable deaths to 124.
In the Pee Dee, 67 new cases and no other deaths were reported.
Darlington County reported 12 cases, followed by Marlboro County (11) Marion County (5), Dillon County (3) and Williamsburg County (2).
Darlington County now has had 1,545 total cases plus 22 probable cases and 43 deaths, plus one probable death.
DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 243 mobile testing events scheduled through October 13 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 223 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.
As of Sunday, a total of 958,722 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported Sunday to DHEC statewide was 4,090 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 13.3%.
Concerned about COVID-19?
