COLUMBIA, S.C. – On June 2, 285 new coronavirus cases were reported in South Carolina. That was 48 days ago.
Since then, the record for most cases in one day in the state has been set or tied 12 times.
On Sunday, DHEC reported a record 2,335 new cases. That is more than eight times the total on June 2.
DHEC also reported 19 additional confirmed deaths on Sunday, including one each from Florence and Darlington counties.
The total of new cases included 102 in Florence County. It’s the first single-day triple-digit total in the county.
Florence County now has topped 2,000 cases overall (2,004). It ranks sixth in the state with 64 deaths.
The statewide case data that was announced Sunday included 526 new confirmed cases from Friday that DHEC received from a private laboratory Saturday.
This brings the statewide total number of confirmed cases to 69,765, probable cases to 221, confirmed deaths to 1138 and 17 probable deaths.
Confirmed cases by county:
Abbeville (5), Aiken (31), Allendale (8), Anderson (33), Bamberg (32), Barnwell (24), Beaufort (93), Berkeley (120), Calhoun (15), Charleston (338), Cherokee (16), Chester (10), Chesterfield (25), Clarendon (22), Colleton (9), Darlington (37), Dillon (10), Dorchester (148), Edgefield (11), Fairfield (6), Florence (102), Georgetown (29), Greenville (194), Greenwood (21), Hampton (21), Horry (146), Jasper (9), Kershaw (37), Lancaster (24), Laurens (16), Lee (7), Lexington (98), Marion (19), Marlboro (7), McCormick (5), Newberry (23), Oconee (16), Orangeburg (90), Pickens (29), Richland (117), Saluda (11), Spartanburg (91), Sumter (21), Union (8), Williamsburg (43) and York (158).
Sixteen of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Darlington (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (1), Greenville (2), Horry (1), Lexington (1), Newberry (1), Orangeburg (3), Pickens (1), Richland (2), and Sumter (1) counties, and three of the confirmed deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Anderson (1), Pickens (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties.
As of Saturday, a total of 626,970 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC on Saturday statewide was 12,679 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 18.4%.
