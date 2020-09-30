Florence One Schools take art to the next level for online students

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence 1 Schools Wednesday announced it been working on several community partnerships to enhance learning opportunities for visual and performing arts students across the district.

Florence 1 Schools is working with the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center to produce a series of live-streamed and recorded lessons covering a variety of topics related to the technical, artistic, and business operations of the center.

Lessons will cover the construction and architectural features of the PAC, business and sales operations, audio engineering, lighting technology, and other topics. The live sessions will be also recorded and be made available for teachers across the district to use in the classrooms for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) lessons.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

F1S also launched a collaboration with the Florence County Museum to produce thousands of art supply kits for students attending kindergarten through sixth grade virtually. These kits will allow every K-6 student to work on creative projects at home, led by their art teachers. The museum will also facilitate virtual tours and workshops for students.