Florence One Schools take art to the next level for online students
Florence One Schools take art to the next level for online students

Crayons and Pencils
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence 1 Schools Wednesday announced it been working on several community partnerships to enhance learning opportunities for visual and performing arts students across the district.

Florence 1 Schools is working with the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center to produce a series of live-streamed and recorded lessons covering a variety of topics related to the technical, artistic, and business operations of the center.

Lessons will cover the construction and architectural features of the PAC, business and sales operations, audio engineering, lighting technology, and other topics. The live sessions will be also recorded and be made available for teachers across the district to use in the classrooms for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) lessons.

F1S also launched a collaboration with the Florence County Museum to produce thousands of art supply kits for students attending kindergarten through sixth grade virtually. These kits will allow every K-6 student to work on creative projects at home, led by their art teachers. The museum will also facilitate virtual tours and workshops for students.

Art teachers in F1S will take advantage of virtual art experiences alongside their students. South Florence teacher Amber Harrar recently led the first in a series of professional development sessions to prepare them to produce virtual art shows using Artsteps technology. This allows teachers and students to produce immersive 3D virtual galleries in which student artworks are displayed.

On the performing arts side, the Florence Symphony Orchestra will partner with the district to live-stream free lessons for every instrument taught in the system's band and orchestra programs. The lessons and masterclasses will be conducted by expert local and regional players and will also be recorded.

The recorded lessons will then be assembled into a video library available for district teachers to use as a resource for classroom instruction.

