FMU photography professor wins art competition

The online opening of the competition was held Thursday at the Florence County Museum’s Waters Gallery in downtown Florence. It was sponsored by Chick-fil-A of Florence.

Because of the continued threat of COVID-19, the opening reception was canceled in favor of on online and social media-based awards announcement.

About the award winners, Curtis said she looked for works that displayed “creative engagement over simple displays of skill.”

The exhibit this year is composed of 25 works of art selected from more than 130 online submissions by 66 artists representing northeastern South Carolina. As in previous years, the 2021 Pee Dee Regional was opened to submissions of contemporary art created within the past two years by all artists within the state’s northeastern Pee Dee region.

The exhibit now is open to the public from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through April 9 in the FCM Waters Gallery, 135 S. Dargan St.

Visitors are invited to vote for the Jo Ann Fender Scarborough People’s Choice Award. Voting is open through March 26. The winner will be announced Monday, March 29.

The exhibit can be viewed at flocomuseum.org/exhibitions/2021-pee-dee-regional.