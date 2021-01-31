FMU photography professor wins art competition

FLORENCE, S.C. — Julie Mixon, a Francis Marion University professor of photography, won first place in the 2021 Pee Dee Regional Art Competition.
Mixon received the $1,000 prize for her image transfer work, “Envelop(e).”
Juror Margaret Curtis, an artist from Tryon, North Carolina, likened Mixon’s piece to an elegant mathematical theorem, calling it “a simple idea, beautifully realized.”
A second-place prize of $600 went to competition newcomer Jasmine Baetz of Hartsville. Baetz’s work has been exhibited all over the eastern United States, Colorado and British Columbia. She received her B.A. in religious studies from the University of Toronto, her B.F.A. in 3D fine arts from Massachusetts College of Art & Design in Boston and her M.F.A. in ceramics from the University of Colorado in Boulder.
Third place ($250) went to Treelee MacAnn of Myrtle Beach for her 21-color screen print “X Marks the Spot.” MacAnn is a veteran of the regional competition and a recently retired professor from the art department at Coastal Carolina University.
Honorable Mention ($100) was given to Alyssa Reiser Prince for her abstract expressionist painting, “Found.”
The Pee Dee Regional has been presented annually since 1954 and is one of the longest-running competitive art exhibitions in the state.
The online opening of the competition was held Thursday at the Florence County Museum’s Waters Gallery in downtown Florence. It was sponsored by Chick-fil-A of Florence.
Because of the continued threat of COVID-19, the opening reception was canceled in favor of on online and social media-based awards announcement.
About the award winners, Curtis said she looked for works that displayed “creative engagement over simple displays of skill.”
The exhibit this year is composed of 25 works of art selected from more than 130 online submissions by 66 artists representing northeastern South Carolina. As in previous years, the 2021 Pee Dee Regional was opened to submissions of contemporary art created within the past two years by all artists within the state’s northeastern Pee Dee region.
The exhibit now is open to the public from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through April 9 in the FCM Waters Gallery, 135 S. Dargan St.
Visitors are invited to vote for the Jo Ann Fender Scarborough People’s Choice Award. Voting is open through March 26. The winner will be announced Monday, March 29.
The exhibit can be viewed at flocomuseum.org/exhibitions/2021-pee-dee-regional.