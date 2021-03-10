Food Lion opens today in former BI-LO location

SALISBURY, N.C. – The New Food Lion in Hartsville, formerly BI-LO, will open at 7 a.m. today.

Hartsville native Reggie Hancock is the new store manager.

The Food Lion is located at 819 W. Carolina Ave. and will serve customers daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Food Lion recently completed the acquisition of this location after announcing its plans last year to acquire 62 BI-LO/Harveys Supermarkets across the Carolinas and Georgia.

The new store will have approximately 75 associates.

“I am excited to open this new Food Lion location to support the Hartsville community,” Hancock said. “Hartsville is my hometown, and I have lived and worked here my entire life. I look forward to welcoming our community to our new location and seeing their excitement with the updates that have been made and expanded varieties available across the store.”

“Food Lion makes shopping easy and affordable for customers through its MVP loyalty program, its award-winning personalized Shop & Earn monthly rewards offers and with weekly promotions, hot sales, and everyday low prices,” stated a company release.