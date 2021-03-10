Food Lion opens today in former BI-LO location

SALISBURY, N.C. – The New Food Lion in Hartsville, formerly BI-LO, will open at 7 a.m. today.
Hartsville native Reggie Hancock is the new store manager.
The Food Lion is located at 819 W. Carolina Ave. and will serve customers daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Food Lion recently completed the acquisition of this location after announcing its plans last year to acquire 62 BI-LO/Harveys Supermarkets across the Carolinas and Georgia.
The new store will have approximately 75 associates.
“I am excited to open this new Food Lion location to support the Hartsville community,” Hancock said. “Hartsville is my hometown, and I have lived and worked here my entire life. I look forward to welcoming our community to our new location and seeing their excitement with the updates that have been made and expanded varieties available across the store.”
“Food Lion makes shopping easy and affordable for customers through its MVP loyalty program, its award-winning personalized Shop & Earn monthly rewards offers and with weekly promotions, hot sales, and everyday low prices,” stated a company release.
In another commitment to the community, through Food Lion Feeds – the retailer’s hunger-relief initiative – the retailer donated $1,500 to Wesley UMC in Hartsville, which is an agency of the Harvest Hope Food Bank. The church will also regularly receive food from the new store to distribute to neighbors in need through Food Lion Feeds’ industry-leading food rescue program. Food Lion Feeds has donated the equivalent of nearly 750 million meals since 2014 to food-insecure neighbors.
Customers can choose from an extensive product assortment, including in-store cut fresh fruits and vegetables, “grab-and-go” meal options to help make any meal easier, delicious hand-battered fried chicken and 100 percent USDA Choice fresh beef.
The store also offers a variety of Food Lion’s Nature’s Promise-brand beef, pork, poultry, milk, eggs, bottled water, cereal, coffee and other items. Nature’s Promise is Food Lion’s brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.
Additionally, neighbors can find an expanded variety of local South Carolina offerings, such as fresh produce from W.P. Rawl Farms from Pelion, Columbia’s-own Cromer’s Popcorn and Iron City Coffee freshly roasted in Blythewood.
For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ efforts to fight hunger in the towns and cities Food Lion serves, visit foodlion.com/feeds.
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, North Carolina, since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic States and employs more than 77,000 associates. For more information, visit foodlion.com.