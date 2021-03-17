Former Coker University student's claims of Title IX violation dismissed

District court Judge Sherri Lydon ordered that Lopez’s claims of a Title IX violation by the university be dismissed in an order issued late last year. She also declined to exercise federal jurisdiction over Lopez’s remaining claims against the university, sending the case back to state court to argue the remaining claims.

In the suit against Coker, Lopez’s attorneys argued that that the university discriminated against Lopez by charging him with violation of Title IX but not doing the same when the accuser’s allegations proved false, reaching an erroneous outcome in its decision to administratively withdraw Lopez before an investigation, that the university breached its contract with Lopez by not following the procedures outlined in its handbook regarding sexual assault, administrative withdrawals and Title IX violations, and that if the university did not have a contract with Lopez, it was negligent in not following its own policies.