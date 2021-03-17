 Skip to main content
Former Coker University student's claims of Title IX violation dismissed
Former Coker University student's claims of Title IX violation dismissed

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The claims of a Title IX violation by a former Coker University student falsely accused of rape have been dismissed.

District court Judge Sherri Lydon ordered that Lopez’s claims of a Title IX violation by the university be dismissed in an order issued late last year. She also declined to exercise federal jurisdiction over Lopez’s remaining claims against the university, sending the case back to state court to argue the remaining claims.

Title IX is a part of the 1972 education amendments to federal civil rights laws that prohibit discrimination based on a person’s sex by programs that receive federal funding.

In the suit against Coker, Lopez’s attorneys argued that that the university discriminated against Lopez by charging him with violation of Title IX but not doing the same when the accuser’s allegations proved false, reaching an erroneous outcome in its decision to administratively withdraw Lopez before an investigation, that the university breached its contract with Lopez by not following the procedures outlined in its handbook regarding sexual assault, administrative withdrawals and Title IX violations, and that if the university did not have a contract with Lopez, it was negligent in not following its own policies.

The alleged violations of Title IX were disputed by the university in a successful motion made to dismiss the Title IX claims.

Lopez’s suit against five individuals and the Hartsville Police Department remains pending, according to federal court records.

The allegations of Lopez’s suits stem from an alleged false rape accusation made by former Coker student Lauren Pearson in late April 2018.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

