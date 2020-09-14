Four more coronavirus deaths confirmed in Pee Dee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Of the seven confirmed coronavirus deaths in the state announce Monday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, four were from the Pee Dee.
Two of the deaths were in Florence County, raising its death total to 172.
One death was reported in Darlington County, bringing its total to 24. One death also was reported in Marion County, bringing its total to 20.
A probable death was reported in Williamsburg County, one of seven probable deaths reported in the state.
DHEC announced 525 new confirmed cases and 16 new probable cases of COVID-19.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 130,256, probable cases to 2,424, confirmed deaths to 2,922, and 155 probable deaths.
Of the 58 cases reported in the Pee Dee, 24 were in Darlington County. Marlboro County had 12, followed by Florence and Dillon counties with nine each and Marion and Williamsburg Counties with two each.
Florence County now has had 4,605 total cases, followed by Darlington County (1,761), Williamsburg County (1,247), Dillon County (890), Marlboro County (834) and Marion County (769).
There are 323 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 29, and there are 233 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
As of Sunday, a total of 1,155,593 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days per week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 5,357 (not including antibody tests), and the percent positive was 9.8%.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
