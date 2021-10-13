Fourth Annual Lights of Love will take place Nov. 21.

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Auxiliary of Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center Fourth Annual Lights of Love tree lighting ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 21.
“Each year, the Lights of Love program at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center is truly a labor of love for our Auxiliary,” said Bill Little, CEO of Carolina Pines. “With the devastating impact that COVID-19 has had in our community over the past year and a half, we look forward to honoring and remembering those who have meant the most to us this holiday season.”
It is undecided at this point in time if the event will be held in person on the hospital grounds or virtually through Facebook Live. Lights are now available for purchase.
Each light is $10 and can be purchased in honor or in memory of a loved one. Acknowledgement cards will be mailed to commemorate the honor, and all names will be published on social media and on the Carolina Pines website. To purchase a light, call 843-339-4590.
Proceeds from the event will fund yearly scholarships provided by the auxiliary to area students that are pursuing an education in the medical field. In 2020, the Auxiliary of Carolina Pines was able to fund more than 20 scholarships for local students by funds raised from Lights of Love. Organizations wishing to sponsor this year’s event may contact Miranda Peavy, Marketing and Communications Coordinator at Miranda.Peavy@cprmc.com
Members of Carolina Pines Auxiliary volunteer their time and talents to the hospital to help support the hospital’s high standards of patient care by comforting patients and family and performing tasks that help lighten the load of professional staff members. If you are interested in becoming a member of the Carolina Pines Auxiliary, visit cprmc.com/auxiliary.
Check social media channels and website, cprmc.com/lights, for updates on the event.