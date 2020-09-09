Free Medical Clinic of Darlington County celebrates 20 years

“We are trying to do a holistic approach to patient care,” Edwards said. “We want to have a positive impact on health statistics in Darlington County.”

Edwards said the criteria limited the patients the clinic could accept. The clinic has relaxed those criteria.

“Working was a requirement but was changed in 2019 to allow that a person is eligible if unemployed but agrees to collaborate with a partnering agency such as SC Vocational Rehab for job coaching and placement assistance,” Edwards said.

If someone is not working because of depression or anxiety and is partnering with Pee Dee Mental Health, Edwards said, the clinic will take care of the person’s physical needs, likewise with the clients of the S.C. Department of Vocational Rehabilitation. If people are seeking help from South Carolina Department of Vocational Rehabilitation to reenter the job market, the Fee Medical Clinic’s services are available to them as well.

Edwards said the clinic is also a part of the Best Chance Network and Colorectal Cancer Prevention Network of providers.

“We want to expand our dental program and vision program,” Edwards said. “With early screenings we may be able to identify chronic conditions such as diabetes.”