Fright Fest coming up in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington City Council encourages residents to attend Fright Fest downtown on Halloween night in lieu of traveling door to door trick-or-treating.

While the council did not ban the practice during its latest meeting, it suggested an earlier timeframe of 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fright Fest will be held from 2 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31, in downtown Darlington with a fireworks display capping the evening.

The event will include carnival rides, food trucks, DJ, arts and crafts, Bingo, prizes, Trick-or-Treat alley, costume contests, cake walk, a car show and performances by Soul Sister Dance Team all spread across downtown to allow for social distancing. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear masks.

Fright Fest replaces the signature event of the Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce: Freedom Fest, the annual Independence Day celebration and fireworks show at the Darlington Raceway.