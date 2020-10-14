Fright Fest coming up in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington City Council encourages residents to attend Fright Fest downtown on Halloween night in lieu of traveling door to door trick-or-treating.
While the council did not ban the practice during its latest meeting, it suggested an earlier timeframe of 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fright Fest will be held from 2 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31, in downtown Darlington with a fireworks display capping the evening.
The event will include carnival rides, food trucks, DJ, arts and crafts, Bingo, prizes, Trick-or-Treat alley, costume contests, cake walk, a car show and performances by Soul Sister Dance Team all spread across downtown to allow for social distancing. Attendees are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
Fright Fest replaces the signature event of the Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce: Freedom Fest, the annual Independence Day celebration and fireworks show at the Darlington Raceway.
That event started in 2014 with more than 12,000 in attendance and has grown each year with attendance totaling more than 20,000. The annual festival has hosted bands such as Outshyne and Sister Hazel and drawn crowds in from all over the Southeast. Vendors have come from around the state as well as neighboring states, including North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and as far away as Florida. They often bring friends, family and kids who enjoy the numerous carnival rides and games at the festival.
Following Fright Fest’s fireworks finale, the Housing Authority of Darlington will present a free Movie on the Lawn at its main office, 324 Bacote St., from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. with popcorn, soda, pizza and Halloween candy. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to sit and enjoy.
