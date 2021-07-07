George Cannon featured in Hartsville Fire Department exhibit at the museum

He has memories of several major fires as well as fires where lives were lost. Cannon remembers fighting the fire at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church.

“That fire burned all night long,” he said.

He also remembers the fire at J.L. Coker Company warehouse, now the location of the Hartsville YMCA; a fire in one of the old classroom buildings at Butler High School and others.

Cannon said, “I did indeed love the work.”

He said Chief C.E. “Charlie” Denny was always available to talk to no matter the hour day or night.

“We had good times,” Cannon said. “We would communicate and help each other.”

Cannon said he enjoyed taking the fire truck to schools during Fire Prevention week in October and other events for children to experience what he once dreamed about.

Cannon has always been supported by his wife, who recalls “the many interrupted family events when the fire monitor went off, or the late-night alarms.”

“I accepted his call to serve in this way because that’s just who he is,” she said.

Willie said she would be anxious at times until he got home.