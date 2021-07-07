George Cannon featured in Hartsville Fire Department exhibit at the museum

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – George L. Cannon, the first full-time African American firefighter with the Hartsville Fire Department, is being honored in an exhibit at the Hartsville Museum showcasing the department, which was organized on April 6, 1908.
Cannon is featured in the exhibit along with many items that highlight his career, including his fireman’s helmet, shirt, photographs, newspaper clippings, awards and certificates. His career at the Hartsville Fire Department lasted from 1975 to 1979, part of his 20-plus years as a firefighter.
Cannon was a trailblazer, breaking one of the racial barriers in Hartsville.
Born in Hartsville the youngest of eight siblings, he is the son of Alonzo “LC” and Eliza Lyde Cannon. He is a 1969 graduate of Butler High School.
Cannon started working when he was 15 years old as an orderly at the old Byerly Hospital.
“No job was too large or small when it came to his role in taking care of the needs of the patients and staff,” said his wife, the Rev. Willie Cannon.
“He has always been a man of compassion and determined to do his part in making this world a better place in which to live,” she said.
She said her husband had the same dream as most little boys – being a fireman and driving a big, red fire truck.
Cannon said he lived on Sixth Street and would see the big, red firetrucks coming down the street.
It wasn’t until he met Joe “Doc” McCullough, owner of Hartsville Drug Store, through his mentor and friend Rufus Bess that the dream took shape.
Cannon had delivered medicines and other supplies to homes around Hartsville for the drug store.
Even though he was employed at Klopman Mills, when the city was looking to build a new fire department, Cannon was encouraged by McCullough to “get over there and apply for a fireman position.”
On March 10, 1975, Cannon joined the Hartsville Fire Department and got to drive all of the fire trucks at the firehouse.
“I drove the first fire truck from the old station to the new firehouse,” Cannon said.
During his employment at the fire department he also became a volunteer with the Hartsville Rescue Squad.
After leaving the fire department for Nucor Steele Mill, he continued on a volunteer basis. He eventually joined the Darlington County Fire District as a volunteer and worked with Station #8 in Pine Ridge. He was awarded the Darlington County Station 8 Fireman of the Year in 1996 and was presented the “Chief’s Award” for Outstanding Service that same year.
He has memories of several major fires as well as fires where lives were lost. Cannon remembers fighting the fire at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church.
“That fire burned all night long,” he said.
He also remembers the fire at J.L. Coker Company warehouse, now the location of the Hartsville YMCA; a fire in one of the old classroom buildings at Butler High School and others.
Cannon said, “I did indeed love the work.”
He said Chief C.E. “Charlie” Denny was always available to talk to no matter the hour day or night.
“We had good times,” Cannon said. “We would communicate and help each other.”
Cannon said he enjoyed taking the fire truck to schools during Fire Prevention week in October and other events for children to experience what he once dreamed about.
Cannon has always been supported by his wife, who recalls “the many interrupted family events when the fire monitor went off, or the late-night alarms.”
“I accepted his call to serve in this way because that’s just who he is,” she said.
Willie said she would be anxious at times until he got home.
After a while, she said, she learned to calm down but she has spent many a restless night waiting for him to come home.
“Fires are like babies,” she said. “They come anytime.”
The shifts of one day on, two days off were difficult for families, she said.
Cannon said while he was the only full-time African American at the department during the mid-70s but there were others who were volunteer firefighters.
He said one reason there weren’t many African American firefighters was that most didn’t have the education needed to train for the job in Columbia.
What he didn’t like was the heat generated by fires and having to know “when to break camp.”
Cannon said he was never seriously hurt, only overheated and once had to have stitches from being hit in the face by a water hose.
Cannon made a bid for Darlington County Council but lost.
Cannon worked for Nucor Steel for 23 years.
He now spends his retirement years with the same attitude of being a servant to his fellow man.
He has always been an active member of Centenary United Methodist Church. He was the youngest, and currently only living, person to help with the building of the new church on South Sixth Street in Hartsville. Centenary, formerly located on Marlboro Ave., was built in 1965.
George and Willie are the parents of two adult daughters, three granddaughters and the apple of his eye, one great- grandson.
“In addition to honoring Mr. Cannon, the museum hopes that by displaying this exhibit the community members will be able to help identify Hartsville Fire Department African American volunteer firefighters and others who have served throughout the department’s history,” said Andrea Steen, Hartsville Museum manager.
This exhibit also provides information on Albertus “Burt” Bacote. He was one of the first African American volunteer firefighters for the city of Hartsville who served from 1908 to 1964.
The exhibit also features several fire-related artifacts from the museum’s collection and information and photos regarding some of Hartsville’s most interesting fires.
This exhibit would not be possible without the help of the Rev. Willie Cannon, Bill Segars, and Hartsville Fire Chief Jeff Burr. This exhibit is on display through the month of October, which is also Fire Prevention Month.
The Hartsville Museum is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the second and third Saturday of each month, 10 a.m.to 2 p.m.
For more information, contact the museum at 843-383-3005.