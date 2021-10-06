GET YOUR MAMMO: It's an hour that could save your life

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States, behind only skin cancers. In fact, the ACS says there is a 1 in 8 chance that a woman will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

And according to the World Health Organization, breast cancer is now the most common cancer globally, claiming 12% of new cancer cases. Breast cancer is also the second leading cause of cancer death in women, superseded only by lung cancer.

The good news: Those death rates have been steadily dropping. Statistics show that the overall death rate from breast cancer decreased by 1% each year from 2013 to 2018. Now, the question is “why?” Well, the decreases have been associated with several factors, including better treatments and earlier detection through screenings.

Here’s some more good news. You can get screened by scheduling a simple, routine mammogram. A mammogram takes only about one hour, once a year, but its benefits can last much longer. Mammograms help detect breast cancer earlier than waiting for symptoms to appear. That’s an incredibly important weapon in the fight against breast cancer because that early detection can result in an easier and more effective treatment if cancer is discovered.