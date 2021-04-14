Gospel in the Park returns to Pride Park in May

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Gospel in the Park Series 2021 returns to Pride Park on Sunday, May 2, from 5 to 8 p.m. The park is at 630 S. Sixth St. in Hartsville.

The theme this year is “Bringing Unity into Our Community.”

A devotional service will be given to start the night by the Rev. Anthony Caldwell, pastor of Centenary Kingsville United Methodist churches.

Live gospel entertainment will be performed by Minister Roland Johnson and Company of Sumter, Bobby Wilson and Chosen Ones of Bishopville, YAYA Community Project Choir of Florence and The Amazing Vizionaires of Belton and more.

Bring your lawn chair and an open heart, said organizer Barbara Carraway.

For more information, call Carraway at 843-409-5241