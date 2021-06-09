Gospel in the Park returns to Pride Park on Sunday

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Gospel in the Park Series returns Sunday to Pride Park. The event, from 5 to 8 p.m., will celebrate June as National Men’s Health Month.

The CareSouth Carolina mobile unit will be on site for prostate cancer screening. The first 35 males, ages 40 and above, to get the screening will receive a $25 gift card, a swag bag and an autographed copy of the book “Legacy of a Share Cropper’s Daughter” by retired educator Queen B. Brailey of Orangeburg, said organizer Barbara Carraway.

The “Legacy of a Sharecropper’s Daughter” is a story of a young girl who grew up on a farm with five sisters, four brothers and a loving mother and father whose journey, as she recalls, began when she was old enough to walk three miles to elementary school.

Tanya Baker from Carolina Pine Regional Medical Center and representatives from Rubicon Drugs/ Addiction, Darlington County First Step and Darlington County Free Clinic will attend. Kendra Robinson of One More Step will be on site for blood pressure/diabetic screening for the S.C. Cancer Alliance.

Bringing Unity into our Community is the theme for this year’s Gospel in the Park. Providing information about health problems concerning everyone is one way to unify the community, said Carraway.