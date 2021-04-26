Gospel in the Park set to return Sunday

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Gospel once again is going to be in the air of Pride Park on Sunday.

Organizer Barbara Carraway confirmed earlier in April that the Gospel in the Park series would return at 5 p.m. Sunday. She said that the theme of the event would be Bringing Unity into Our Community.

Entertainment is expected to be provided by Minister Roland Johnson and Company of Sumter, Bobby Wilson and Chosen Ones of Bishopsville and the YAYA Community Project Choir of Florence.

Rev. Anthony Caldwell of Centenary Kingsville United Methodist Church will provide the devotional service.

Pride Park is located at 630 S. Sixth St.

For more information, contact Carraway at 843-409-5241.

