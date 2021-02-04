Governor's School for Science+Mathematics Foundation adds board member from Florence

COLUMBIA, S.C. ─ Deborah DuRant Locklair, a senior vice president and chief human resources officer for McLeod Health in Florence, has joined the South Carolina Governor's School for Science+Mathematics Foundation board.

The GSSM Foundation advocates for GSSM and provides funds and support to enhance its programs and students’ educational endeavors. The foundation connects the school with a broad community and showcases GSSM’s contribution to quality of life and economic prosperity of South Carolina and beyond.

Since its founding in 1988, the foundation has provided more than $23.5 million to support GSSM students and programs. The foundation’s funding provides financial aid for residential and summer camp students, summer research and global initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Debbie Locklair to the Foundation Board,” said James Gergen, the GSSM Foundation board president. “Her wealth of expertise will greatly aid us in our mission, and she has already opened doors for GSSM students to conduct their summer research at McLeod Health. GSSM and the foundation are grateful to McLeod Health for joining the numerous companies in South Carolina who support this exceptional school.”