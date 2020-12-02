Grants are now available to help nonprofits during pandemic

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Byerly Foundation and the Sonoco Foundation are contributing to a COVID-19 Relief Fund grant to help give a boost to nonprofits working within the Hartsville community.
The Community Foundation for a Better Hartsville will oversee the application and granting process.
It will put together a committee made up of members of the Byerly Foundation, the Sonoco Foundation and the Community Foundation for a Better Hartsville to review grant applications and make decisions on grants.
Martin Driggers Jr., chair of the board of the Community Foundation for a Better Hartsville, said they have been entrusted with this task.
He said the grants will come from a pool of money contributed by the Byerly Foundation and the Sonoco Foundation. Each is contributing $100,000. The Boosting Hartsville Non Profits Grant Application process has begun.
These will be small grants ranging between $2,500 and $5,000 and will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.
Driggers said everyone is suffering through this pandemic, and that includes nonprofit organizations. He said many companies and organizations have put a “freeze” on giving across the board, and this has hurt nonprofits and their ability to help people in need.
He said hopefully these grants will buy them time to get past this pandemic.
Criteria include: assist nonprofits serving vulnerable populations with basic needs – food, housing, living expenses, transportation costs, direct support – and financial need; assist nonprofit organizations with program support and to help offset the financial impact to organizations to make staff and constituents safe and address mental health-related issues.
Driggers said the deadline for applying for a grant is Dec. 9. He said they want to get the money to the organizations by the end of the year.
Grants are available to nonprofit organizations serving the Hartsville area. Only non-governmental 501 © 3 nonprofits are eligible to apply.
He said businesses and individuals are not eligible at this time; however, grants to nonprofit organizations that provide direct financial assistance to individuals can be awarded.
Driggers said applicants can go directly to their website to apply at forabetterhartsville.org. Driggers said organizations that are awarded a COVID-19 Relief Fund grant are encouraged to stay in close contact with the CFBH on the progress of their efforts and emerging needs.
