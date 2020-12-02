Grants are now available to help nonprofits during pandemic

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Byerly Foundation and the Sonoco Foundation are contributing to a COVID-19 Relief Fund grant to help give a boost to nonprofits working within the Hartsville community.

The Community Foundation for a Better Hartsville will oversee the application and granting process.

It will put together a committee made up of members of the Byerly Foundation, the Sonoco Foundation and the Community Foundation for a Better Hartsville to review grant applications and make decisions on grants.

Martin Driggers Jr., chair of the board of the Community Foundation for a Better Hartsville, said they have been entrusted with this task.

He said the grants will come from a pool of money contributed by the Byerly Foundation and the Sonoco Foundation. Each is contributing $100,000. The Boosting Hartsville Non Profits Grant Application process has begun.

These will be small grants ranging between $2,500 and $5,000 and will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

Driggers said everyone is suffering through this pandemic, and that includes nonprofit organizations. He said many companies and organizations have put a “freeze” on giving across the board, and this has hurt nonprofits and their ability to help people in need.