GSSM announces a new online diploma program

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Governor's School for Science and Math is starting an online diploma program.
STEM Foundations combines the excellence of a GSSM education with the convenience of learning from home.
Created for rising juniors in the state of South Carolina, STEM Foundations is an online diploma program with a high-level STEM-focused curriculum. Utilizing a cohort model, courses meet synchronously and are taught online using Zoom.
Students have online access to teachers’ office hours, academic advising, academic tutoring, college counseling and guidance counseling. Students admitted to this program will begin their junior year in the fall of 2021 and graduate in spring 2023.
Application and tuition are free.
GSSM will also provide technical support and equipment as needed to ensure students in the STEM Foundations program have the best possible access to synchronous instruction and other online resources.
Classes in this program will be taught synchronously on a college-like schedule. Classes will meet for approximately an hour 3 to 4 times per week. Outside of class time, students will have access to faculty office hours, peer tutoring and guided study time.
Students will take five courses each semester, together with a seminar series. In their junior year, each student will take biology, chemistry, English, history and math. In their senior year, students will take computer science, engineering, English, math and physics. For the lab sciences, students will be provided with materials for safe labs that will be completed at home. Most STEM Foundations courses will be offered at the college level.
All courses in the program are taught by GSSM’s faculty, over 90 percent of whom have PhDs in their discipline. Students interact with faculty members during class time and can ask one-on-one questions during office hours.
More information about the program, including a course catalog, FAQ, and application, can be found at scgssm.org/stem-foundations-hs