GSSM graduate to deliver school's 32nd commencement address

Bebarta is a colonel in the U.S. Air Force Reserve in the Office of the Chief Scientist. A decorated veteran with four combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, he served 14 years of active duty. In this capacity, he led several large departments and innovative programs, including director of the Enroute Care Research Center, Branch Chief of the Joint Trauma System (Department of Defense Center of Excellence for Trauma), and chief of emergency medicine and the Department of Defense combat theater consultant for medical toxicology during each deployment. He leads several federal research steering committees, research foundations, health care industry collaborations and advisory boards.

He has published 200 manuscripts, has been awarded federal research and innovation grants totaling tens of millions of dollars and has been presented numerous awards in recognition of his career excellence and leadership.