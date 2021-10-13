GSSM is accepting applications for residential and STEM foundations

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics (GSSM) is accepting applications for its residential, virtual and STEM Foundations programs.
Applications are available at scgssm.org.
GSSM is South Carolina’s only two-year, public, residential high school dedicated to the advanced study of science, technology, engineering and mathematics. GSSM also offers high-caliber courses in economics and the humanities and celebrates an impressive faculty, 90% of whom hold PhDs. Motivated juniors and seniors come to the GSSM campus in Hartsville from across the state to participate in this life-changing program.
The residential program’s first-class academic experience is enhanced by state-of-the-art laboratory facilities, creative classroom experiences and independent study options. Students enjoy college- and graduate-level classes and mentored scientific or economics research in the summer between their junior and senior years.
Living and learning together creates a community of engaged, like-minded scholars. GSSM residential students live in a suite-style residence hall that operates on a house system, which helps instill a sense of belonging and promotes school spirit. Nearly 70% of the students play varsity sports. GSSM has a total of 16 varsity teams and numerous state championships. There are also a myriad of clubs and organizations for students, along with opportunities to engage with the Hartsville community through service projects.
GSSM residential applicants should be current South Carolina residents, high school sophomores (inquire about exceptions) and have at least 10.5 high school credits before the end of the 2021-2022 school year, including geometry, algebra I and II, English I and II, a social studies course and a lab science course.
Applications are also open for STEM Foundations: GSSM’s Online Diploma Program. STEM Foundations combines the excellence of a GSSM education with the convenience of learning from home. Created for rising juniors in the state of South Carolina, STEM Foundations is an online school with a high-level STEM-focused curriculum. Utilizing a cohort model, courses meet synchronously and are taught online using Zoom. Students have online access to teachers’ office hours, academic advising, academic tutoring, college counseling and student support services. Students admitted to this program will begin their junior year in fall 2022 and graduate in spring 2024.
Applications will open Nov. 1 for Accelerate and TEAM UP, two virtual engineering programs in partnership with a select few school districts. Accelerate provides students with intensive coursework, innovative learning experiences, and team-building activities that expose them to areas of study within various engineering fields. Most classes allow students to earn college credit through dual enrollment, and most Accelerate graduates enter college with up to 49 credit hours. TEAM UP introduces students to various fields of engineering and enables them to understand the engineering design process and acquire STEM content knowledge. Successful completion of TEAM UP leaves students exceptionally prepared to study engineering in an undergraduate program.
Accelerate and TEAM UP classes are live and presented virtually through computer and audio/visual equipment, allowing students to remain in their home high schools and still have access to the high-quality education for which GSSM is known. Accelerate and TEAM UP applicants should be current South Carolina residents, enrolled in ninth grade and attend high school in one of GSSM’s participating partner districts. In addition, applicants should anticipate successfully completing algebra II honors by the end of ninth grade.
The application deadlines for each program are Residential: Feb. 15, 2022 (priority)/March 8, 2022 (final); STEM Foundations: Feb. 15, 2022; Virtual (applications open Nov. 1): Feb. 22, 2022.