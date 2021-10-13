GSSM is accepting applications for residential and STEM foundations

GSSM residential applicants should be current South Carolina residents, high school sophomores (inquire about exceptions) and have at least 10.5 high school credits before the end of the 2021-2022 school year, including geometry, algebra I and II, English I and II, a social studies course and a lab science course.

Applications are also open for STEM Foundations: GSSM’s Online Diploma Program. STEM Foundations combines the excellence of a GSSM education with the convenience of learning from home. Created for rising juniors in the state of South Carolina, STEM Foundations is an online school with a high-level STEM-focused curriculum. Utilizing a cohort model, courses meet synchronously and are taught online using Zoom. Students have online access to teachers’ office hours, academic advising, academic tutoring, college counseling and student support services. Students admitted to this program will begin their junior year in fall 2022 and graduate in spring 2024.