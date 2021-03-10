GSSM student artwork on exhibit at Hartsville Museum

HARTSVILLE – Artwork by students at the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) is on exhibition at the Hartsville Museum through April 30 in conjunction with National Youth Art Month.

Works in the 2021 GSSM Student Art Exhibition were created through multiple-modes of learning, including innovative, on-campus, virtual and hybrid art courses. Various media represented in the student exhibit include graphite, charcoal, pen & ink, color pencils and watercolor media.

Students engage with professional artist Patz Fowle to deepen their understanding of visual art while developing skills, techniques and processes to create meaningful artworks. In addition to the art courses, students have fun and exciting student-choice opportunities. They can work independently in GSSM’s innovative art studio, attend collaborative workshops through the photography club and crochet club or lead their own workshops through the art club. Students are encouraged to participate in public art exhibitions featuring significant, current endeavors such as the Pandemic Pen & Ink Project and the Pandemic Pottery Project