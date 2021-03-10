GSSM student artwork on exhibit at Hartsville Museum

HARTSVILLE – Artwork by students at the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) is on exhibition at the Hartsville Museum through April 30 in conjunction with National Youth Art Month.
Works in the 2021 GSSM Student Art Exhibition were created through multiple-modes of learning, including innovative, on-campus, virtual and hybrid art courses. Various media represented in the student exhibit include graphite, charcoal, pen & ink, color pencils and watercolor media.
Students engage with professional artist Patz Fowle to deepen their understanding of visual art while developing skills, techniques and processes to create meaningful artworks. In addition to the art courses, students have fun and exciting student-choice opportunities. They can work independently in GSSM’s innovative art studio, attend collaborative workshops through the photography club and crochet club or lead their own workshops through the art club. Students are encouraged to participate in public art exhibitions featuring significant, current endeavors such as the Pandemic Pen & Ink Project and the Pandemic Pottery Project
“Art is a strong unifying element within a community,” said Fowle, the visual arts coordinator at GSSM. “Creative collaboration between the Hartsville Museum and the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics is a beneficial bridge connecting Hartsville’s history to Hartsville’s future, through art, education and culture.”
Exhibiting student artists are Alddie Zarraga, Ana Chavez, Anavami Isa Gracen, Andrew Chekanov, Anish Kanthamneni, Annika Colmer, Brandon Campbell, Catherine Hughes, Connor Clark, Delvon Jenkins, Destiny Benjamin, Eva Fulcher, Gracen Anne Thompson, Haleigh Gartner, Irtija Nazim, Jace Noel, John Aragon, John Hardin, Justin Furgala, Kiernan Hedlund, Luke Phillips, Margret Wensink, Nathanial Lott, Nitin Gupta, Pia Kayser and Zachary Goodwin.
The Hartsville Museum is located at 222 N. 5th St. Its website is hartsvillemuseum.org/.
For more information contact Museum Manager Andrea Steen at info@hartsvillemuseum.org or at 843-383-3005.