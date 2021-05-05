Harbor Freight Tools opening May 15 at mall

HARTSVILLE – Harbor Freight Tools is opening at 8 a.m. on May 15 in Hartsville.

The Hartsville store is the 20th Harbor Freight Tools store in South Carolina. The store is located in the former Goody’s location at the Hartsville Mall at 827 S. Fifth St.

The Hartsville store will bring approximately 25 to 30 new jobs to Darlington County.

Open seven days a week, store hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Hartsville and all of Darlington County,” said Doris Coppins, store manager, in a company release. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists—any tool user who cares about value.”