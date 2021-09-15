Hartsville changing its fees

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Some of Hartsville's fees will change soon.

The Hartsville City Council voted to approve a resolution making changes to several city fees Tuesday evening.

The changes include implementing a $2,500 fee to sponsor an Open House band, a $1,500 fee to be a presenting sponsor for the city's holiday event, a $700 fee to sponsor Santa Claus, a $250 fee to be a hot chocolate sponsor, $175 fee for vendors and a $75 yearly fee for nonprofits to attend the city farmers' market plus a $125 fee to appear on the city's shopping guide.

Fees increased include an increase of $25 to $100 for the friend of Main Street Hartsville program and a $1 increase to $100 for the family partner of Main Street Hartsville program.

Several fees will also be reduced, including a reduction to $600 from $800 for the day's use of the whole The Edition space, a reduction to $300 from $350 for a day's use of a conference room at The Edition, a reduction to $100 from $150 for the use of the whole The Edition, a reduction to $75 from $100 for the downtown business partnership fee and a reduction to $50 from $75 for a conference room at The Edition.

The fee for cancelation of an event at The Edition will be set at $50 from a previously variable charge.