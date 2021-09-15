 Skip to main content
Hartsville changing its fees
Hartsville changing its fees

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Some of Hartsville's fees will change soon. 

The Hartsville City Council voted to approve a resolution making changes to several city fees Tuesday evening. 

The changes include implementing a $2,500 fee to sponsor an Open House band, a $1,500 fee to be a presenting sponsor for the city's holiday event, a $700 fee to sponsor Santa Claus, a $250 fee to be a hot chocolate sponsor, $175 fee for vendors and a $75 yearly fee for nonprofits to attend the city farmers' market plus a $125 fee to appear on the city's shopping guide. 

Fees increased include an increase of $25 to $100 for the friend of Main Street Hartsville program and a $1 increase to $100 for the family partner of Main Street Hartsville program. 

Several fees will also be reduced, including a reduction to $600 from $800 for the day's use of the whole The Edition space, a reduction to $300 from $350 for a day's use of a conference room at The Edition, a reduction to $100 from $150 for the use of the whole The Edition, a reduction to $75 from $100 for the downtown business partnership fee and a reduction to $50 from $75 for a conference room at The Edition. 

The fee for cancelation of an event at The Edition will be set at $50 from a previously variable charge. 

Charges to rent the city's parking spaces are mostly left alone, although the fee to rent Lawton Park has been increased from $100 per hour to $150 per hour, from $300 to $500 for a weekday and from $600 to $800 for a weekend day. 

The city also now will charge a fee of $50 per hour to rent a conference room at the airport with fees increasing to $75 for four hours and $125 per day. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

