Hartsville City Councilman Kenzie "Pete" DeLaine again riding in Great Cycle Challenge
Hartsville City Councilman Kenzie "Pete" DeLaine again riding in Great Cycle Challenge

Kenzie "Pete" DeLaine

Kenzie “Pete” DeLaine (center) is riding in the Great Cycle Challenge to raise money to help fight children’s cancer. He is supported by teammates Jennifer Heusel, Seraphin Kibonge, Tyler McCoy and Mykel Bowman.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN, MORNING NEWS

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville residents soon will be seeing more of Councilman Kenzie “Pete” DeLaine on a bike.

DeLaine confirmed to the Morning News last week that he will ride again in The Great Cycle Challenge to raise funds to help fight children’s cancer.

Great Cycle Challenge USA was founded in 2015. It has grown to become one of the biggest cycling events in the country. In just six years, more than 350,000 riders from 50 states have ridden 24.8 million miles, raising more than $39 million for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund.

The fund works to further research and the development of better treatments and cures for childhood cancer. This year, it is hoped that more than 80,000 riders will help raise more than $10 million.

“Over 15,000 American children are diagnosed with cancer every year and, sadly, 38 children die every week,” said Daniel Gumnit, CEO at Children’s Cancer Research Fund. “Thanks to riders like Kenzie, we’re fueling groundbreaking research to save lives and give kids the brighter future they deserve.”

DeLaine plans to ride 150 miles during the month and hopes to raise $500.

“This is the second time I have participated in Great Cycle Challenge,” DeLaine said. “During those years, I rode 147 miles and raised $2,826.32. This year, I am aiming to raise $500 and ride 150 miles.”

DeLaine added that biking around the city also offers him a chance to see his district and the rest of the city from a different angle, learning more about needs of the city in the process.

To learn more about the Great Cycle Challenge USA or to make a donation to DeLaine’s campaign, visit greatcyclechallenge.com/Riders/KenziePeteDeLaine.

To participate in Great Cycle Challenge USA, visit GreatCycleChallenge.com.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

