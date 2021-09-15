Hartsville City Councilman Kenzie "Pete" DeLaine again riding in Great Cycle Challenge

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville residents soon will be seeing more of Councilman Kenzie “Pete” DeLaine on a bike.

DeLaine confirmed to the Morning News last week that he will ride again in The Great Cycle Challenge to raise funds to help fight children’s cancer.

Great Cycle Challenge USA was founded in 2015. It has grown to become one of the biggest cycling events in the country. In just six years, more than 350,000 riders from 50 states have ridden 24.8 million miles, raising more than $39 million for the Children’s Cancer Research Fund.

The fund works to further research and the development of better treatments and cures for childhood cancer. This year, it is hoped that more than 80,000 riders will help raise more than $10 million.

“Over 15,000 American children are diagnosed with cancer every year and, sadly, 38 children die every week,” said Daniel Gumnit, CEO at Children’s Cancer Research Fund. “Thanks to riders like Kenzie, we’re fueling groundbreaking research to save lives and give kids the brighter future they deserve.”

DeLaine plans to ride 150 miles during the month and hopes to raise $500.