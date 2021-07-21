Hartsville Community Choir to perform July 31

HARTSVILLE – The Hartsville Community Choir, assisted by the Long Bay Symphony from Myrtle Beach and directed by Dr. James Beaumier, will perform a Musical Revue at 7 p.m. on July 31 at West Hartsville Baptist Church.

This concert was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The concert will feature music from Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story” with favorites including “Tonight,” “I Like to Be in America,” “I Feel Pretty,” and “Maria,” along with Gershwin favorites including “Summertime,” “I Got Plenty O’ Nuttin’,” “I Got Rhythm” and “Nice Work if You Can Get It.”

This concert will feature member soloists.

“This is absolutely marvelous music,” Beaumier said. “Our soloists are outstanding and the orchestra has waited over a year to perform this music with us.”

Admission is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.