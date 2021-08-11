Hartsville could move forward on canal district

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Hartsville Canal District is one step closer to becoming a mixed-use development.
The Hartsville City Council voted 5-1 – Mayor Mel Pennington did not vote because of a conflict of interest – to approve a resolution recommending the city's public development corporation that owns the property begin the process of accepting bids for the sale and development of the 10-acre property in front of the Governor's School for Mathematics and Science.
Councilman Bryson Caldwell was the lone no vote.
The vote came after Councilman Bobby McGee made a motion to amend the resolution to make sure that potential developers would follow the city-developed plan for the property on the first bid and not provide alternative development plans for the site.
Daniel Moore, the Hartsville city manager, told McGee and the rest of the council that the bid time of 30 or 60 days would limit developers from making wholesale changes to the plans instead using the 30 or 60 days to develop alternatives such as brick patterns and whatnot.
In other action, the city council also approved the second and final reading regarding a $350,000 lease financing deal for equipment and leasing a portion of a property at 114 South Fourth Street to The Station.
The council also approved a resolution transferring money to fund the city's cemeteries and leasing a property to the Hartsville Rescue Squad.
Charlie Barrineau of the Municipal Association of South Carolina also presented the city with its achievement award, the city council with recognition for having all of its members graduate from the elected officials institute, and Councilman Kenzie "Pete" DeLaine with an award for completing the institute.