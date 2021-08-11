Hartsville could move forward on canal district

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Hartsville Canal District is one step closer to becoming a mixed-use development.

The Hartsville City Council voted 5-1 – Mayor Mel Pennington did not vote because of a conflict of interest – to approve a resolution recommending the city's public development corporation that owns the property begin the process of accepting bids for the sale and development of the 10-acre property in front of the Governor's School for Mathematics and Science.

Councilman Bryson Caldwell was the lone no vote.

The vote came after Councilman Bobby McGee made a motion to amend the resolution to make sure that potential developers would follow the city-developed plan for the property on the first bid and not provide alternative development plans for the site.

Daniel Moore, the Hartsville city manager, told McGee and the rest of the council that the bid time of 30 or 60 days would limit developers from making wholesale changes to the plans instead using the 30 or 60 days to develop alternatives such as brick patterns and whatnot.