Hartsville extends face mask, emergency meeting ordinance

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville residents will be wearing face masks until February.

The Hartsville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to extend its emergency ordinance requiring face masks in certain circumstances and allowing for electronic meetings for another 60 days.

The council did receive two comments, both arguing for the council not to extend the mask. The commenters argued that freedom is more important than what they called a questionable medical practice.

Under the ordinance, all customers are required to wear face coverings while inside the enclosed area of any retail establishment, food service establishment or city-owned buildings. All retail establishments shall require staff to wear face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and at all times in which social distancing with other staff is not possible, and all food service establishments shall require staff who interact with customers (including delivery personnel) to wear face coverings while working.