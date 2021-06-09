Hartsville homeschooled fifth-graders win national competition for their invention

HARTSVILLES, S.C. — Two homeschooled fifth-graders have from Hartsville have won a national competition for their invention.

The young inventors Alex Ingram, 10, and William Dorsel, 11, are the elementary-level winners of the Thomas Edison Pitch Contest, sponsored by the Edison Innovation Foundation.

The two saw a hole in the pet accessories market and seized the opportunity to invent a pet accessory to fill that need, according to the contest website.

The students said the idea came about because one of them wanted a small pet.

They said GPS trackers exist for big pets like dogs and cats, but none exist for small pets like lizards or ferrets. They said these small pets can easily get lost in the house.

To keep the small pets from getting lost permanently, William and Alex invented a small animal tracker that will light up and make sounds, so that you can find them anywhere in the house, from under the dining room table to under a pile of clothes in your bedroom. Then they entered their invention in the Thomas Edison Pitch Contest where team Micro Makers (Alex and William), Pine Trees Academy, South Carolina (homeschooled) took first place in their age division.