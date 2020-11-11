Hartsville Lions Club celebrates 75th anniversary

HARTSVILLE – The Hartsville Lions Club celebrated its 75th anniversary on Tuesday night with a dinner at the First Presbyterian Church in Hartsville.

The club was formed in 1946 by a number of local business men, doctors and lawyers. The club now has about 45-50 members. It meets weekly on Thursdays at Mr. B’s Restaurant in Lydia.

“Our longest serving member is Ellis Parsons, who joined the club in 1949,” said Bob McWatty, secretary of the Hartsville Lions Club.

Parsons just turned 104 years old and is still an active, dues-paying member, McWatty said.

Harrell Lee Gardner holds the record for the longest perfect attendance. Gardner was a member of the club for 55 years, and he died in 2013. Dr. Robert W. “Doc” Turbeville was a member for 60 years. He died in 2015,

McWatty said Parsons, Gardner and Walt Peterson of the Hartsville Lion Club have been inducted into the Lions Club Hall of Fame. Gardner, Turbeville and Peterson were also awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship, named for the founder of the Lions Club.

The Hartsville Lions Club includes among its membership S.C. Speaker of the House Jay Lucas, S.C. Sen. Gerald Malloy and James Hudson, the newly elected Darlington County Sheriff, McWatty said.