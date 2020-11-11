Hartsville Lions Club celebrates 75th anniversary

HARTSVILLE – The Hartsville Lions Club celebrated its 75th anniversary on Tuesday night with a dinner at the First Presbyterian Church in Hartsville.
The club was formed in 1946 by a number of local business men, doctors and lawyers. The club now has about 45-50 members. It meets weekly on Thursdays at Mr. B’s Restaurant in Lydia.
“Our longest serving member is Ellis Parsons, who joined the club in 1949,” said Bob McWatty, secretary of the Hartsville Lions Club.
Parsons just turned 104 years old and is still an active, dues-paying member, McWatty said.
Harrell Lee Gardner holds the record for the longest perfect attendance. Gardner was a member of the club for 55 years, and he died in 2013. Dr. Robert W. “Doc” Turbeville was a member for 60 years. He died in 2015,
McWatty said Parsons, Gardner and Walt Peterson of the Hartsville Lion Club have been inducted into the Lions Club Hall of Fame. Gardner, Turbeville and Peterson were also awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship, named for the founder of the Lions Club.
The Hartsville Lions Club includes among its membership S.C. Speaker of the House Jay Lucas, S.C. Sen. Gerald Malloy and James Hudson, the newly elected Darlington County Sheriff, McWatty said.
Approximately 50 Lions, Hartsville members and others from around the state; wives; dignitaries and other guests were anticipated to be at the Ladies Night event, he said.
District 32c District Governor Bill Hahn spoke. Annual attendance awards, Past President of the Year award, and Hartsville Lion of the Year award were presented, along with some special awards.
Kim Cranford is the 75th King Lion, serving his second term as president of the club.
Cranford said McWatty is one of the outstanding Lions Club secretaries in the state.
“He is awesome,” Cranford said.
McWatty has served in that capacity for about 20 years. Alan Norwood is treasurer, and he has served that office for about as long.
Cranford said the club’s signature fundraisers are Vidalia onions and broom sales. The broom sales are ongoing all year.
In 2019-2020 total receipts for the sales of both were $30,265, McWatty said. Their net profit was $18,900.Forty-one members sold Vidalia onions and participated in the fundraisers, he said.
The Lions Club supports many organizations; however, Lions are most noted for their “sight” work to provide eyeglasses and eye care for people in need.
In the past year, the Hartsville club has paid for glasses and exams for 49 local individuals.
The Hartsville club has also supported the Trent Hill Center Kids Christmas, Storm Eye Institute at MUSC, SC Lions Vision Services, Leader Dog for the Blind, Lions International Foundation, Dixie Youth Baseball, Pee Dee Coalition, Darlington County Rec Department Youth Sports and the Columbia Ballet Kids Program.
Cranford said he is very excited about celebrating the club’s 75th anniversary. He said the Lions Club has been around 100 years and is the largest civic organization in the world.
