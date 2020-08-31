 Skip to main content
Hartsville man arrested for distribution of child sexual abuse material
Hartsville man arrested for distribution of child sexual abuse material

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — A Hartsville man has been arrested on three charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. 

Grayson Maxie Huggins, 33, was arrested by Darlington County Sheriff's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators on Friday and charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree.

If convicted, Huggins faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, 10 years on each count.

Investigators received a tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Huggins. Investigators say Huggins distributed child sexual abuse material.

The office of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson assisted with the investigation and will prosecute the case. 

