Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington won't seek fourth term

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington IV will not seek a fourth term.

Pennington announced at the end of the council meeting held Tuesday evening that he will not run for reelection but instead he will continue as president of the city's canal corporation.

He said he felt that three terms was an appropriate time to work on a new mission for Hartsville. He also gave thanks to his peers for their unwavering commitment and also gave utmost respect and praise to the people of Hartsville whom he loves dearly.

Pennington said he will finish his term, which ends in November.

The council meeting was held electronically and streamed to the public via YouTube.

Pennington expressed sorrow that he had to make the announcement over Zoom and not in person. He added that he wanted to let people who were thinking of running for mayor know so they could make plans.