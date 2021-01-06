Hartsville native serves as intelligence specialist in Navy

According to Delong, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Hartsville.

"Some have a difficult time when transitioning to the Navy, accepting different cultures and backgrounds,” Delong said. “People learn quickly, that stereotypes you may have been exposed to prior to the military do not hold weight in a team environment. Coming from a diverse community, my transition was easy!"

Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Delong’s proudest accomplishments are having been able to travel, save for a house, put money aside for retirement, all while advancing in her career.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Delong, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

“Serving in the Navy means being a part of a team that puts service before self,” Delong said. “I am one of only 337,000 people, willing and able to serve in the U.S. Navy; a very small number compared to our population. We are a family of shared values, and once in a lifetime experiences.”