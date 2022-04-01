Hartsville resident has part in Best Picture winner (copy)

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Many Hollywood actors only dream of being cast in an Oscar-winning film, but Stone Martin of Hartsville snagged a role on his first try in this year’s Best Picture Oscar winner, "CODA."

The film, released in theaters in August 2021, won Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Martin was part of an acapella group while a student at Berkeley University that was invited to audition for the “CODA” choir. Martin said there were several small speaking/singing parts available, and he tried out for the role of Harry Potter Boy and got it. He was also part of the choir.

“I thought it would be something interesting to do,” Martin said. “It was so surprising that we got the nomination.”

But watching the film in its entirety, Martin said, he felt there were some Oscar-winning moments.

From his home in Hartsville, Martin watched the Oscars with his family.

“We were so excited,” Martin said.

He said he was texting others he knew from the film, and they were all sharing in the excitement.

“I felt close to the cast,” he said. “When the filming was done there was a party to celebrate. The 'CODA' choir got to attend.”

Martin said a lot of people worked hard to earn these awards.

He said Emilia Jones, who portrays 17-year-old Ruby, the only hearing member of a deaf family, is very sweet and learned to sing for the role. He said she is a talented singer.

He said they follow each other on social media.

Martin said he learned a lot from being a part of the film, and may have been bitten by the acting bug. He definitely would like to try out for other movie roles. One of his next steps will be to get an agent to help him find more opportunities to get involved in acting.

“I was happy to get the opportunity to learn a new art form,” he said. “And the first movie I tried out for got an Oscar.”

Now that he is back in Hartsville working at Starbucks and regrouping, Martin said, he wants to turn some of his attention back on his first love of singing and songwriting. He spent two years at Berkeley studying professional music and development with a focus on music business and songwriting.

Wherever he ends up, whether it is acting, singing or songwriting, Martin said, “since working on a movie, it has opened my eyes to other possibilities. My love started with music, but I realize I have a strong appreciation for all art forms. It has me itching to do more.

"I didn’t have a major part in this film, but I got my feet wet. It was fun getting to escape everyday life and be someone else. I am trying to be more creative. I want to keep songwriting and singing in some way, shape or form.”

Martin was also a contestant on the reality competition “The X Factor” when he was in the eighth grade in 2013 and later on “Boy Band.”

Martin comes from a musically talented family. He said his mother and father got him interested in it when he was in middle school. He started out singing in his school chorus and perfoming in school musicals.

Where does Martin see himself in five years or so? He is not sure. But wherever he is, Martin said, “I want to say I’m happy with what I’m doing.”

For now, he said, “I am so happy for everyone in the film and proud to have been a part of it.”

