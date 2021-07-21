Hartsville Rotary Club installs Ernie Boyd as new club president

HARTSVILLE – The Hartsville Rotary Club held its first meeting of the new Rotary year on July 13.

Ernie Boyd was installed as the 2021-22 club president by Charles Saverance, a member of the club and assistant district governor of South Carolina Rotary District 7770.

“COVID was a tough year for everyone – but the Hartsville Rotary Club (HRC) kept up with service projects and Zoom meetings, even roadside trash pickups. ... This Club, and my predecessor, President Hannah McCain, fought through the COVID impacts,” Boyd said.

Introducing what he hopes to be the focus of his year as president, Boyd said he wants this to be a year of to rebuilding from COVID. He wants to focus on member friendships and engage the entire community in service projects.

“After a year’s COVID-forced absence, we’re hosting our “Roast’N With Rotary” event on Oct. 14 – a community party where we can get back face-to-face, have a great time together and celebrate Hartsville, Rotary and our Service Projects,” Boyd said.