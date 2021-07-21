Hartsville Rotary Club installs Ernie Boyd as new club president

HARTSVILLE – The Hartsville Rotary Club held its first meeting of the new Rotary year on July 13.
Ernie Boyd was installed as the 2021-22 club president by Charles Saverance, a member of the club and assistant district governor of South Carolina Rotary District 7770.
“COVID was a tough year for everyone – but the Hartsville Rotary Club (HRC) kept up with service projects and Zoom meetings, even roadside trash pickups. ... This Club, and my predecessor, President Hannah McCain, fought through the COVID impacts,” Boyd said.
Introducing what he hopes to be the focus of his year as president, Boyd said he wants this to be a year of to rebuilding from COVID. He wants to focus on member friendships and engage the entire community in service projects.
“After a year’s COVID-forced absence, we’re hosting our “Roast’N With Rotary” event on Oct. 14 – a community party where we can get back face-to-face, have a great time together and celebrate Hartsville, Rotary and our Service Projects,” Boyd said.
The Hartsville Rotary Club also gives out the Citizen of the Year award each year. It hosts a Christmas party for DSS foster children, sponsors an SAT workshop for students at Hartsville High School and sponsors Happy Feet, a project to provide shoes for school children in need. These are just a few of the service projects of the Rotary Club.
“I’m very aware that The Hartsville Rotary Club, established in 1929, is heading toward our 100th anniversary,” Boyd said. “Not many organizations have that history and legacy. How do we continue and grow that legacy? I believe that Rotary’s strength over time comes from honoring our motto: ‘Service Above Self.’ Our members are community leaders with great intellect, energy and experience in building the future.”
Boyd said his primary job as president is to support club members – members power the club.
Boyd said the Hartsville Rotary Club’s website says, “We bring fun, build friendships and provide the satisfaction of helping others.”
“I invite you to learn more about Hartsville Rotary – please come join us for lunch and see for yourself,” Boyd said.
The Rotary Club of Hartsville meets on at 1 p.m. Tuesdays at Pam’s Restaurant.
Find them on Facebook or Internet Search.