Hartsville Rotary Club seeking nominations for Citizen of the Year
HARTSVILLE ROTARY CLUB

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Rotary Club of Hartsville is seeking nominations for the 2020 Citizen of the Year.

Since 1940, the Club has presented the Citizen of the Year award to a deserving individual in recognition of their efforts toward improving the community. A woman garnered the first Citizen of the Year award. She was Mrs. David R. “Mae” Coker. She was a leading citizen in the community and the state. In 1958, she was named American Mother of the Year.

This year’s recipient will be in good company. Many men and women have been recognized for their accomplishments, but many yet have yet to be recognized.

Joann DeLong was named 2019 Rotary Citizen of the Year.

Nominees for Citizen of the Year must have been active in community affairs for a minimum of five years and have performed an outstanding service to the community during the designated year. Preference is given to those who have made public service a part of their life’s work.

The announcement will be made at the chamber’s annual meeting in the spring.

Nomination forms are available at the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce office located at 214 N. 5th St. Hartsville. Nominees may be submitted to: Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce 214 N. Fifth St., Hartsville, S.C. 29550, admin@hartsvillechamber.org.

If you know of someone who is deserving of this award, please request a nomination form.

PAST WINNERS

  • 1940 − Mrs. David R. Coker
  • 1941 – Luther H. Stokes
  • 1942 – W. Jones Ellison
  • 1943 – J. Vernon Fagan
  • 1944 – Thomas E. Goodson
  • 1945 – John H. Martin
  • 1946 – A. Lee M. Wiggins
  • 1947 – James L. Coker
  • 1948 – W. L. Byerly
  • 1949 – Carroll T. Jordan
  • 1950 – Charles W. Coker
  • 1951 – Preston H. Beattie
  • 1952 – Warren. D. Arthur
  • 1953 – F. C. Chitty Sr.
  • 1954 – Charles E. Denney
  • 1955 – Irene B. Hines
  • 1956 – Josephine Erwin
  • 1957 – Doyle W. Boggs
  • 1958 – Robert B. White
  • 1959 – William H. Sory
  • 1960 – E. Flynn Menius Jr.
  • 1961 – Chalmers M. Butler
  • 1962 – J. Earl Copenhaver
  • 1963 – P. Leroy McCall
  • 1964 – T. Harry Ulmer
  • 1965 – Joseph L. Wiggins
  • 1966 – Peter C. Coggeshall
  • 1967 – Thornton W. Crouch
  • 1968 – Robert G. Clawson
  • 1969 – William W. Bowen
  • 1970 – Joseph G. Cothran Jr.
  • 1971 – Glen J. Lawhon Jr.
  • 1972 – James H. Crouch
  • 1973 – Edward D. Parnell
  • 1974 – Walter K. Lewis Jr.
  • 1975 – James O. Morphis
  • 1976 – John S. Nichols
  • 1977 – William M. Timberlake
  • 1978 – Bill Bouknight III
  • 1979 – Harris E. DeLoach Jr.
  • 1980 – Edward E. Saleeby
  • 1981 – Lou Scott
  • 1982 – Belinda Copeland
  • 1983 – Jack E. Westmoreland
  • 1984 – Jack H. Holt
  • 1985 – Olive H. Timberlake
  • 1986 – Charles E. Burry
  • 1987 – E. Jack Smith
  • 1988 – Charles W. Coker
  • 1989 – James D. Daniels
  • 1990 – Albert L. Segars Jr.
  • 1991 – Willie C. Saleeby
  • 1992 – C. M. Pennington
  • 1993 – Howard W. Tucker Jr.
  • 1994 – T. James Bell, Jr.
  • 1995 – W. Reaves McCall
  • 1996 – George P. Sawyer Jr.
  • 1997 – Gregg Welborn
  • 1998 – Theodore B. Thomas
  • 1999 – Frank Bush
  • 2000 – Franklin Hines
  • 2001 – Goz G. Segars
  • 2002 – James Ward
  • 2003 – Anna Rogers
  • 2004 – Charles Sullivan
  • 2005 – Kenneth W. Krueger
  • 2006 – Steve Avant
  • 2007 – Herb Roos
  • 2008 – Richard (Dick) Puffer
  • 2009 – Gordon McBride
  • 2010 – Carl M. Pennington III
  • 2011 – Rainey Knight
  • 2012 – Nancy Myers
  • 2013 – Melvin (Bubba) Nichols Jr.
  • 2014 – Casey Copeland
  • 2015 – Jamie Morphis
  • 2016 – Kim Cranford
  • 2017 – Adlena Graham
  • 2018 – Bob Braddock
  • 2019 – Joann DeLong
