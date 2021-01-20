Hartsville Rotary Club seeking nominations for Citizen of the Year

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Rotary Club of Hartsville is seeking nominations for the 2020 Citizen of the Year.

Since 1940, the Club has presented the Citizen of the Year award to a deserving individual in recognition of their efforts toward improving the community. A woman garnered the first Citizen of the Year award. She was Mrs. David R. “Mae” Coker. She was a leading citizen in the community and the state. In 1958, she was named American Mother of the Year.

This year’s recipient will be in good company. Many men and women have been recognized for their accomplishments, but many yet have yet to be recognized.

Joann DeLong was named 2019 Rotary Citizen of the Year.

Nominees for Citizen of the Year must have been active in community affairs for a minimum of five years and have performed an outstanding service to the community during the designated year. Preference is given to those who have made public service a part of their life’s work.

The announcement will be made at the chamber’s annual meeting in the spring.