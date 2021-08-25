Hartsville Walk of Fame at the Center Theater unveiled

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The class project for Leadership Hartsville Class of 2021 resulted in the Hartsville Walk of Fame at the Center Theater.
The class sold commemorative brick to support the Hartsville Center Theater. The bricks line the front walkway area of the sidewalk. The Walk of Fame was unveiled recently.
“The class chose the theater because the building means so much to Hartsville and Hartsville’s history,” said DeeDee Chisholm, administrative assistant with the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce and a member of the class.
“It really is a beautiful landmark and downtown wouldn’t be the same without it.
“We want the theater to be utilized, because it also can make a huge difference in the downtown Hartsville economy. It truly holds a special place in everyone’s heart. I think it was mostly successful because of the sentimental value that it holds for everyone. For example, there have been many children that grew up on this stage in dance recitals, plays, pageants etc. My children included.
“And aside from the monetary benefit of this project, it also raised a lot of awareness, which makes us very hopeful that the theater will continue to benefit in the future.”
The money from the sale of the commemorative bricks was to help with some much needed repairs.
“Our class sold 206 small 4x8 bricks and 46 8x8 bricks. We raised $65,000 for the building,” Chisholm said. “While $65,000 won’t cover all of the work that the building needs, it’s a great start. This fundraiser brought a lot of attention and awareness, and I’m hopeful that the $65,000 is just the start.”
Kim Cranford, executive director of the Center Theater, told guests at the unveiling that 1,000 commemorative bricks are still available for purchase.
Leadership Hartsville team thanked Palmetto Brick for donating the brick to their project.
Cranford said it has taken a long time to get where they are today. He said not only did he appreciate the much needed funds, but he appreciated the interest the project has created in the theater.
Murphy Monk, president of the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce, praised the 2021 leadership class. She said she doesn’t think there has been a Leadership Hartsville class that has worked any harder than this one or put this much work into a project. She said it was truly a labor of love.
Members of the Leadership Hartsville Class of 2021 are DeeDee Chisholm, Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce; Te’Quan Coe, Cypress Adventures; Lakeisha Jenkins-Cribb, Marlboro County School District; Theresa Curtis, Rubicon Family Counseling Services; Keri Hancock, North Industrial Machine; Jessica Ison, Crescent Hospice; Rachel Johnson, Coker University; Veda Jones, Atkins Law Firm; Preston Lane, Sonoco; Debbie Lynch, The Citizens Bank; Amber Matthews, city of Hartsville; Tara McCormick, YMCA of the Upper Pee Dee Hartsville; Mike Merluzzi, Coker University; Frank Munn, Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center; Brian Rudick, City of Hartsville; Gregory Thompson-Sonoco; and David Windham, Hodge Ethridge Insurance Agency.
The Leadership Hartsville class started in September 2020 and graduated in May 2021.
The bricks are $500 for an 8x8 brick with up to 6 lines and 14 characters per line and $150 for a 4x8 brick with three lines and 14 characters per line.
Anyone interested in purchasing bricks can contact Cranford at 843-332-5721 or email hartsvillewalkoffame@gmail.com