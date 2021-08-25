Hartsville Walk of Fame at the Center Theater unveiled

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The class project for Leadership Hartsville Class of 2021 resulted in the Hartsville Walk of Fame at the Center Theater.

The class sold commemorative brick to support the Hartsville Center Theater. The bricks line the front walkway area of the sidewalk. The Walk of Fame was unveiled recently.

“The class chose the theater because the building means so much to Hartsville and Hartsville’s history,” said DeeDee Chisholm, administrative assistant with the Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce and a member of the class.

“It really is a beautiful landmark and downtown wouldn’t be the same without it.

“We want the theater to be utilized, because it also can make a huge difference in the downtown Hartsville economy. It truly holds a special place in everyone’s heart. I think it was mostly successful because of the sentimental value that it holds for everyone. For example, there have been many children that grew up on this stage in dance recitals, plays, pageants etc. My children included.

“And aside from the monetary benefit of this project, it also raised a lot of awareness, which makes us very hopeful that the theater will continue to benefit in the future.”