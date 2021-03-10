 Skip to main content
Hartsville's Easter egg hunt to be held at four parks this year
Hartsville's Easter egg hunt to be held at four parks this year

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville’s annual Easter Eggstravaganza will be coming to a park near you on March 27.

The hunt is on from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the last egg is found. Bring an Easter basket to one of four parks, and hunt for eggs at your leisure.

“We are excited to announce that we will be hosting our annual Easter Eggstravaganza this year, but with a fun twist,” said Lauren Baker, director of Tourism and Communications with the city of Hartsville. “This event will come to parks around the city including: Pride Park, Burry Park, Byerly Park and Lawton Park.”

This year’s Easter Eggstravaganza will be a self-guided, at your own pace Egg Hunt, she said. Signs will be posted at each location. Everyone is encouraged to spend the morning in the park hunting away for the eggs, Baker said.

If you find one of the 10 prize eggs at each location, you will be entered to win a prize pack.

A fun food truck will be parked at each location. Families are encouraged to come out early, as the eggs will only be available while supplies last.

For more information, see visithartsville.com or call 843-917-0602

